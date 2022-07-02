Leaderboard and Day 3 scores as Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson

Follow all the action as Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz take a share of the lead into the final round of the second LIV Golf event.

Johnson carded eight birdies in a round of 68 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon yesterday as the former world No 1 looks to snatch the eye-watering £3.25m top prize. Ortiz, one of the Saudi-backed breakaway’s newest recruits, shot a 69 to ensure he joined Johnson at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under-par. Their closest challenger comes in the form of Branden Grace, who is two shots back. Fellow South African Justin Harding starts one shot further adrift at five-under-par, while Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are still in with an outside chance as they start four shots off the lead.

One man certainly not poised to make a charge is Phil Mickelson, who has endured another torrid week after his calamitous performance at the US Open. The 52-year-old is six-over-par but will be back in action since LIV Golf events do not feature a cut. In the team event, 4 Aces GC, who are captained by Johnson, lead on -15. The all-South African Stingers GC team, who won at Centurion Club last month, start in second. Follow all the action below:

LIV Golf Portland

22:10 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson can’t get up and down at the 2nd after that errant approach and he slips back to -7. There are no such problems for Branden Grace, though, who drains a birdie putt to join Johnson at that mark. Ortiz has a nervy putt to save par but he holes it to ensure his lead is now two shots.

22:02 , Tom Kershaw

Koepka makes a fantastic par at the 3rd. His tee shot stopped just on the lip of the bunker, leaving an awkward chip shot straight down the hill. He opened the face, took a confident swing at it and the ball bounced no more than a couple of feet in front of him, rolling down and very nearly catching the lip. He holes the return putt up the slope to remain at -5.

21:55 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson and Ortiz are both wayward off the tee at the 2nd, dragging their drives left and leaving themselves blind approaches.

Ortiz has 172 yards in and finds the middle of the green but it’ll be a long two-putt from there.

Johnson is on an upslope out of the rough and flies it long of the green. That’ll be a tricky up and down.

21:46 , Tom Kershaw

Ortiz rolls in that short birdie putt at the 1st. He played the hole to perfection and now has the outright lead, with Johnson having to settle for par.

Justin Harding has made a terrific start to his round with back-to-back birdies and he’s at -7, two shots back.

21:42 , Tom Kershaw

Oosthuizen couldn’t take advantage of the par-5 1st but a fine approach into the 2nd leaves him a good look at birdie.

Yuki Inamori, the world No 73, hits a terrific approach with a 3-wood into the 18th green and will have nothing more than a tap-in to move into the red for the tournament.

21:38 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson is forced to lay up quite a way back but a great approach leaves him a long look at birdie. Ortiz only needs to flick a wedge in there and he has a much better chance of taking the outright lead.

Elsewhere, Bryson DeChambeau opened with a bogey but a huge drive sets up a fine birdie at the 4th which takes him back to -3.

21:30 , Tom Kershaw

Up ahead on the green at the first, Justin Harding makes a perfect start, rolling in a tricky left-to-right slider for birdie. That takes him to -6, just two shots off the lead. Brooks Koepka matches him with a birdie to move to -5.

21:27 , Tom Kershaw

Patrick Reed was in fine form yesterday, shooting a 68, and he’ll have a look at birdie on his first hole of the day. He’s four shots back.

It’s time for the leaders to get started now. Carlos Ortiz hits a perfect fade down the first and he’ll have a good chance of getting to the green in two at the par-5. Dustin Johnson pulls his drive into the bunker, though, and he’ll almost certainly need to lay up.

21:19 , Tom Kershaw

The horn goes and we’re underway. The leaders, remember, will tee off just afterwards at the first. Greg Norman, meanwhile, has been set loose on the mic and is delivering his usual bluster.

21:11 , Tom Kershaw

We’re just five minutes away from the shotgun start at Pumpkin Ridge. Bryson DeChambeau is talking up his chances of a late charge. The former US Open champion starts five shots off the lead.

20:55 , Tom Kershaw

Here’s a look at what Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz had to say after finishing in a tie for the lead yesterday.

20:49 , Tom Kershaw

There are several English players in the field although few have fared too well. Sam Horsfield is the only one with an outside chance, starting five shots off the lead. Lee Westwood is at +3, with Richard Bland and Laurie Canter one short further back. Ian Poulter meanwhile is really plumbing the depths of the leaderboard at +8 after two torrid rounds.

20:41 , Tom Kershaw

To understand more about who is benefitting most from the bottomless pit of money behind LIV, read this great report from Alan Shipnuck who spoke to players and agents on-site in Portland.

How the Money Works on LIV Golf | The Fire Pit Collective

20:31 , Tom Kershaw

One man who won’t be in contention this evening is Phil Mickelson. The 52-year-old produced a miserable performance at the US Open and there’s been little joy to take from Pumpkin Ridge either. A pair of 75s has him at +6, some 14 shots off the lead.

20:18 , Tom Kershaw

If you missed yesterday’s action, you can catch up on the highlights below. Dustin Johnson was threatening to run away with it at one stage, with eight birdies propelling him to -10, but a late blip has left it very much an open race.

20:13 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final day of the LIV Golf event in Portland.

Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz share the lead at -8 ahead of the 9.15pm BST shotgun start at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Branden Grace is two shots back but Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed remain in outside contention at -4.