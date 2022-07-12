Leader of ISIS in Syria Maher al-Agal killed in airstrike

The leader of ISIS in Syria, one of the top five leaders of the global terror group, was killed and another senior jihadist injured in an airstrike, the US military said Tuesday.

Maher al-Agal was killed outside Jindayris, a city in northwest Syria near the Turkey border, US Central Command said.

A senior ISIS leader with Agal was “seriously injured” in the strike, the military said in a statement.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the release said.

The US said Agal was responsible for developing ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

“This strike reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS,” Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for Central Command said. “The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks.”

ISIS, which once controlled large swaths of Syria and Iraq, has been reduced to conducting guerilla attacks since its territorial control collapsed in 2019 following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid by US special forces in Syria.