Lea Michele’s 2-Year-Old Son Ever Leo Hospitalized for “Scary Health Issue”

Lea Michele is putting her family first.

The Glee alum announced she would be missing two performances in Funny Girl on Broadway because of a health scare involving her two-year-old son Ever Leo Reich.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote on Instagram Stories March 22. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

“I’m so sorry,” Lea, who shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich, continued. “Please send us some love and strength.”

Funny Girl also confirmed the 36-year-old would be out of both the matinee and evening performances on March 22. Julie Benko will take over the role of Fanny Brice in Lea’s absence.

Lea has played the leading role in the comedy musical since last September, stepping in for Beanie Feldstein after she exited the Broadway show that July. While the actress was only expected to stay on until the end of spring, she ended up extending her run until the show closes in September 2023.

“I really didn’t know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York,” Lea said on Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this month. “But I’m having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience.”

Although Lea can’t stop singing her praises about the Broadway experience, her son comes first.

When celebrating the Spring Awakening reunion show last May, Lea discussed the struggle of balancing parenthood with work.

“I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7,” she told E! News. “But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love.”

At the end of the day, being a mom is her favorite role.

“Motherhood is beautiful, it’s intense, it’s hard,” Lea added. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done.”

