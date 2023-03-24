Lea Michele Will Return to ‘Funny Girl’ This Weekend as She Prepares to Take Son Home from Hospital

Lea Michele announced an update on her Instagram Story after sharing her son was in the hospital on Wednesday

Lea Michele/instagram Lea Michele’s son Ever

Lea Michele’s little boy is on the mend.

The Funny Girl actress, 36, shared an update on son Ever Leo’s health on Friday after the 2-year-old was taken to the hospital earlier this week due to a “scary health issue.”

Sharing a photo from the nose down of the toddler cuddling a teddy bear in a hospital bed on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Thank you for all your well wishes this past week.”

“We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff,” she added, confirming she will return to her starring role in the Broadway musical this weekend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lea Michele/Instagram Lea Michele’s Instagram Story

Related:Lea Michele Goes on ‘Family Getaway’ with Son Ever While on Vacation from Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

On Wednesday, the actress shared the news of her son’s health difficulties in an Instagram Story, writing, “I’m so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today.”

Showing a photo of her hand on son Ever’s arm, she continued, “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

“I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength,” she concluded.

Lea Michele Instagram

In September of last year, on the same day she returned to Broadway, Michele sent her son off to his first day of “little school,” writing on her Instagram Story: “Today is a special and important day that within the blink of an eye was here.”

“I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning,” she wrote alongside a photo featuring Ever sporting a school backpack with his initials. “I feel like just yesterday you were born. And now you have your first day of little school. I’m your mama before anything ever and I love you.”

Story continues

Speaking to PEOPLE at that time, Michele said she was “nervous to go back to work and leave him.”

However, she added, “I spoke to so many incredible women in the Broadway community who are also moms. And all of these women just said it’s important for him to see you working, and for him to see you doing what you love. So I just have to keep reminding myself of that.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.