Lea Michele Surprises ‘Funny Girl’ Audience With News Of Cast Album Friday Release – The Hamden Journal

A newly recorded cast album for Broadway’s Funny Girl starring Lea Michele as Fanny Brice will be released digitally tomorrow – Friday, Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m. ET. The surprise announcement was made by Michele herself during last night’s curtain call at the Broadway hit.

“We’re all so so so proud to announce that we’re going to be releasing our original cast album,” Michele said excitedly from the stage following the Wednesday night performance. “As the biggest Funny Girl fan my whole life, I am so proud and it’s so so so great!”

See video of her announcement below.

The news of the unexpected album release was also shared on this morning’s Today show.

Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), a physical CD of the new cast recording is set for release on Friday, January 20, 2023 and available for preorder beginning this Friday. The album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller and Marc Levine.

In addition to Michele in her critically acclaimed performance, the Funny Girl album features Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice. They are joined by Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney.

Producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket and Sony Masterworks Broadway confirmed the album release announcement today.

Michael Mayer directs the stage production, which originally starred Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, though no cast album was released featuring the original line-up.

The new album is executive produced by Evan McGill and associate producers for Funny Girl – New Broadway Cast Recording are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green and PickleStar Theatricals.

The tracklist for the new cast album is as follows: