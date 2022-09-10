Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Cites Covid-19 Symptoms – The Hamden Journal

Lea Michele is canceling some of her Funny Girl performances, citing early signs and symptoms of Covid-19.
Michele announced her cancellation on Instagram Live earlier today. She said that she would be missing the day’s afternoon and evening performances at New York’s August Wilson Theatre.
“I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of Covid and an inconclusive test result – due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform today’s shows,” Michele wrote on her Instagram Story.
“I will be testing again and will know more about tomorrow’s performance soon,” she added. “Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny – as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense Covid outbreak in our theater.”