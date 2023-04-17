LB Brendan Gant enters transfer portal

Florida State’s improving linebacker depth took a hit Monday as redshirt senior Brendan Gant entered the transfer portal.

Gant moved from safety to linebacker in the spring of 2022 and was a significant contributor, playing in 12 games and recording 33 tackles and a sack. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Gant was also one of FSU’s top special-teams players.

Since arriving at FSU in 2019, Gant has played in 43 games. He started six games at safety.

FSU returns 2022 starters Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune as well as backups like Stephen Dix Jr. and DJ Lundy, but the Seminoles have used the spring to develop depth at linebacker.

Redshirt freshman Omar Graham has appeared more comfortable this spring, while DeMarco Ward enrolled early. Blake Nichelson will also arrive this summer.

With the departure of defensive end Derrick McLendon and Gant, FSU has 86 scholarship players (including summer enrollees). The scholarship chart, posted this morning before news of Gant’s decision, can be found here.