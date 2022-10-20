LAX police find 12K suspected fentanyl pills hidden in sealed candy boxes

A Los Angeles flyer tried to pull off quite the trick disguised as a treat.

Airport officials found about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a smuggler’s SweeTarts, Skittles and Whoppers candy boxes Wednesday morning.

The suspect tried to pass through TSA screening at the Los Angeles International Airport at 7:30 a.m. with several bags of sealed snacks, but the discrete packaging didn’t get past security.

“Officers noticed an item in a traveler’s carry-on bag that, on the X-ray screen, looked like a potential security threat,” Jason Pantages, the TSA federal security director at LAX, said in a statement.

The sealed boxes and bags were stuffed with what is believed to be fentanyl pills, though officials have not confirmed what the narcotics were, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

After realizing their plan wasn’t as sweet, the suspect fled the scene, police said. Officials know the identity of the individual and are investigating.

Police took the opportunity to remind parents to check their children’s candy this Halloween, even if the packaging is sealed and doesn’t appear to have been tampered with.

“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids’ candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” LA police said.

“If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.”