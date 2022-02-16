Lawyer for Thai model attacked on NYC subway rips bail reform

The lawyer representing the aspiring Thai model who was viciously attacked on a subway platform ripped New York City’s liberal bail reform laws, insisting there is “something fundamentally wrong.”

Bew Jirajariyawetch, 23, was savagely assaulted as she waited at the 34th Street-Herald Square station for a train home to Queens on Nov. 22.

Her alleged attacker, Kevin Douglas, is a career criminal who has been arrested 44 times and faced charges for drugs, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, robbery and criminal tampering dating back to 1997, sources previously told The Post.

On one day alone — May 13, 2019, he was arrested 16 times, according to sources. The reason for the flurry of arrests was not immediately known.

“There is something fundamentally wrong when someone who has over a double-digit amount of priors is first able to be out of jail. That is a problem in itself,” attorney Eric Parnes said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

Parnes also demanded soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to answer for why such suspects are being released to commit more crime.

Surveillance footage of Jirajariyawetch’s attack showed a man yanking her back several feet before throwing her to the ground and punching her. While she was down, he allegedly touched her private parts and fled with her purse, police said.

Photos showed Jirajariyawetch’s face covered in purple bruises with dried blood caked under her nose and near the mouth.

“He hit me multiple times in my face to make sure I couldn’t make any noise. And then touched me inappropriately. And then he took my purse before he was gone,” Jirajariywetch told “Fox & Friends.”

Douglas, 40, whose address was given as a Days Inn hotel near JFK International Airport, has been charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Douglas has been in jail since the subway attack, locked up for another crime later the same day as the assault – an incident in Jamaica when he is alleged to have pushed open the door of a 34-year-old woman’s home and punched her in the face, according to records and sources.

“And second, that he was arrested the same day and has been incarcerated for three months. It’s taken three months for an arrest warrant to be issued. That is also extremely troubling,” Parnes said.