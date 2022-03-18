Lawyer for mother of Hunter Biden’s child Lunden Roberts says he expects president’s son to be indicted

A lawyer for the mother of Hunter Biden’s 3-year-old daughter expects the president’s son “to be indicted” for tax fraud, a report said.

Attorney Clint Lancaster made the stunning projection while confirming in an interview with CNBC that his client Lunden Roberts recently testified in Delaware before a federal grand jury in the criminal investigation into the 52-year-old presidential scion.

“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster told the outlet, referring to Hunter Biden. “Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

Lancaster said Roberts, the 31-year-old mother of Hunter Biden’s young daughter, handed over “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” to federal prosecutors after being subpoenaed last month.

“They’re all in electronic form,” Lancaster reportedly said of the financial data given to the feds. “I would estimate it was anywhere from 10 gigs of data.”

Roberts reportedly appeared before the jury for several hours on Feb. 15 and was photographed by the Daily Mail outside the courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

She had declined to speak with a reporter upon leaving that day.

Roberts, a former stripper from Arkansas, was once on Hunter Biden’s payroll at his consulting firm. She sued him for child support in 2020.

The president’s son reached a settlement, despite initially denying fathering 3-year-old Navy Joan, whom he has never met.

“It’s sad, because the baby looks like him, with blond hair,” Lancaster said in the CNBC interview about Biden’s absence.

The federal investigation into the Hunter Biden’s alleged tax fraud began in 2014 and dovetailed with a probe into his oversees business affairs as his father ran for president.

An exclusive 2020 report by The Post revealed how Hunter Biden had leveraged then-Vice President Joe Biden’s political clout to gain influence with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Hunter Biden sat son the board of the Burisma from 2014 to 2019 for a reported $600,000 annual salary.

Lancaster said the information turned over to the government included pay records from Burisma.

“I saw a lot of information” that is “problematic” for Biden, Lancaster reportedly said.

“I’m not making any statements about what was in the tax records, whether he paid taxes, or whether he didn’t pay taxes.”

The Post reported last month that another ex-fling of Hunter Biden’s, Zoe Kestan, 28, also testified in front of a federal grand jury considering evidence in the first son’s tax probe.

The lawyer’s statements came on the heels of a New York Times report that revealed Hunter Biden had taken out a loan to settle his seven-figure tax bill amid the continuing fraud investigation.

Biden has denied all allegations of impropriety.