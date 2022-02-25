‘Law & Order’ returns after 12 years with familiar faces

12 years after ended its 20-season-long run, the legal drama series has made its highly anticipated return to television with a few familiar faces.

While viewers were thrilled to have Thursdays back, they were most excited for the return of District Attorney Jack McCoy played by , Detective Kevin Bernard played by and a surprise return by , who reprised her role as prosecutor Jamie Ross. Unfortunately, one cast member was noticeably absent – Lennie Briscoe, who was played by .

Orbach died in 2004, six years before the series finale. However, viewers still took to social media missing the actor:

As for the premiere episode itself, Season 21 will introduce some new stories but with the same structure as the original beloved show. The format is split between following the detectives as they investigate the crimes and the legal proceedings as the lawyers bring the case to trial. And just like the first 20 seasons, stories will be inspired by real life headlines.

For example, the case during Thursday’s episode featured a Bill Cosby-like character who insisted he was wrongly charged and convicted of serial rape.

Fans loved the Season 21 premiere, with one person saying they were so happy to have “Real TV” back and others tweeting about how much they love the dynamic between Anthony Anderson and his new partner Frank Cosgrove ():

Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

