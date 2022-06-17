Lavrov said that Russia was satisfied with Ukraine’s negotiating position

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022, 19:47

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that Russia was satisfied with Ukraine’s negotiating position in late March “as a basis for work.”

Source: Lavrov in an interview with TASS

Details: The Russian minister said that in late March, Ukraine laid out a negotiating position on paper that was suitable for Russia as a basis for work.

However, since mid-April, negotiations with Ukraine have been completely stalled; Kyiv is not responding to [Russian] proposals, Lavrov complained.

According to Lavrov, Russia will be ready to conclude agreements with Ukraine if Kyiv “shows an understanding that they’re needed.”

In addition, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Russia is still firmly convinced that nuclear war should not be started.

He also said that the fate of the territories of Ukraine controlled by Kyiv was “difficult to predict.”

