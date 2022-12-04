Lava and Pyroclastic Flow Stream Down Mountainside After Stromboli Eruption

A spectacular display of lava and pyroclastic flow was seen in Stromboli on the afternoon of Dec 4.

Just after 2pm a lava overflow and intense explosive activity started from the north crater, before a bigger explosion occurred from the central-southern crater area of the Sciara del Fuoco, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Lava flowed along the Sciara del Fuoco and reached the coastline around 4pm.

INGV said the volcanic events had no direct link with the magnitude 4.6 earthquake, recorded earlier that morning, near the island of Vulcano.

Video from INGV records the pyroclastic flow. A second video captures the volcanic activity with an infrared camera at an altitude of 190 metres. Credit: National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) via Storyful