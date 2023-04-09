LAUSD Workers Approve Labor Deal, Await Board Of Education Vote To Finalize – The Hamden Journal

Los Angeles Unified School District workers have officially approved a new agreement that will increase wages by 30%.

The deal was ratified in a vote this week after a three-day strike in March halted school for the nation’s largest system.

The contract must be approved by the district’s Board of Education, which will likely take it up for a vote at its April 18 meeting.

In addition to the wage boost, the deal includes a $1,000 bonus for employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, and expanded family health care benefits.

The Service Employees International Union Local 99 (SEIU represents 30,000 Los Angeles Unified School District service workers. Teachers joined the service workers on the three-day strike.