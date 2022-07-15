Lauren Murphy, Miesha Tate come face-to-face

ELMWOOD, N.Y. – Women’s flyweight contenders Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy came face-to-face one final time Friday ahead of their fight Saturday.

Tate (19-8 MMA, 12-7 UFC) and Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) square off kick off the UFC on ABC 3 main card, which takes place at USB Arena. The main card airs on ABC after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

Tate makes her flyweight debut, while Murphy looks to bounce back from her first career UFC title challenge, a loss to Valentina Shevchenko in UFC 266.

The ceremonial faceoffs took place Friday, hours after fighters officially made weight. Check out Tate and Murphy’s faceoff in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 3.