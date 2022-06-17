Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Break Up After More Than a Decade Together

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause are going their separate ways.

The Gilmore Girls alum’s rep confirmed the breakup news to PEOPLE exclusively, noting that Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, “quietly ended their relationship last year.”

The two actors first met in 1995. However, their relationship didn’t become romantic until nearly two decades later when they co-starred as siblings Adam and Sarah Braverman on Parenthood from 2010 to 2015.

Although Graham and Krause only graced a few red carpets together and preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye, they both had been vocal about one another during interviews and talk show appearances.

During a 2010 interview with Redbook Graham opened up about working with Krause. “One of the things that’s been so fun is that it’s so easy,” she said. “It’s a lot, to work with somebody and spend time with them, too.”

Graham also detailed the beginning stages of their romance during the interview. “Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out,” she explained. “I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.”

The pair made their first red carpet appearance in November 2010, right after going public with their romance, while attending the Saban Free Clinic’s 34th annual dinner gala at The Beverly Hilton hotel.

In the photos, Krause was seen smiling at Graham on the red carpet as they posed for photos together.

In 2014, Graham was apprehensive when asked about her future plans with Krause during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I never know how to answer this question,” the actress replied. “I don’t know. We’re really happy. I feel like close to five years in Hollywood is like, ‘Aren’t we married already really?'”

She added, “It’s good the way it is.”

Two years later, Krause made a surprise cameo as a park ranger on Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in which Graham reprised her iconic role as Lorelai Gilmore.

Most recently, in 2021, Graham explained that she couldn’t “come and go” back to her home with Krause because of quarantine rules while filming the new Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, in Vancouver.

“Normally that’s a two-hour flight and you come home on the weekends but I couldn’t do that. So we were separated for almost 5 months, which had never happened before,” she told Ellen DeGeneres.

Upon returning to her house, Graham said “there were more piles” than usual and Krause and his son, Roman, had “really bonded.” While Graham said it’s “fantastic” that Krause spent quality time with his son, she joked it made her “reentry more difficult.”

“It was more like they were the married couple … they were like, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore’ in the kitchen or whatever. They were like, ‘No, no, no, this is how things happen,'” Graham recalled.

The actress also revealed Krause’s latest addition to their home: the “COVID Corner.”

“Peter started a thing, I guess to make COVID life fun, where he’d go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever and leave it in the corner of the living room and then he’d call it ‘COVID corner’ as if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun, or a place to visit or a place to show the guests,” she shared. “He’d be like ‘Hey guys, have you seen ‘COVID corner?’ And I was like ‘It’s not an amusement park.'”

Still, Graham said she felt she needed to “respect” Krause’s space and “allow it to exist because these times are tough and everyone just dealt with it their own way.”

“So if you need club soda or paper towels, come on over to ‘COVID corner,'” she joked to DeGeneres.