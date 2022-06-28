Lauren Conrad had ectopic pregnancy, addresses Roe v. Wade reversal

Lauren Conrad shared her own experience “with lifesaving reproductive care” in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Hills alum, who has two sons, Liam, 4, and Charlie, 2, with husband William Tell, acknowledged “the last few days have been hard.”

“Six years ago while trying to start our family, I had an ectopic pregnancy. Due to prompt medical care doctors saved my fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies. Yesterday I read about a woman with the same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment, because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license,” Conrad, 36, wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday. “This is heart breaking.”

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus, most often in a fallopian tube. “An ectopic pregnancy can’t proceed normally. The fertilized egg can’t survive, and the growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding, if left untreated,” according to Mayo Clinic.

“Many women in my life have had their own experiences with abortion. I am so grateful that in each case they were able to safely receive the healthcare they needed and were free to make their own decisions,” Conrad continued.

“Talking about abortion is hard. It can be scary and confusing, and it divides us. But we must continue talking — and listening — to each other in a respectful way, especially when we disagree,” the Laguna Beach alum concluded. “I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body.”

Conrad is the latest celebrity to get personal while speaking out about Friday’s ruling.

Laura Prepon recently revealed she terminated her pregnancy in the second trimester after finding “out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well.” The actress shares two kids, ages 4 and 2, with husband Ben Foster. Chelsea Handler and singer Phoebe Bridgers are just a few other stars who’ve shared that they’ve had abortions.