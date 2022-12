Twitter users mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) call on Monday for Republicans to be more aggressive.

“Conservatives, we need to be on OFFENSE not DEFENSE,” tweeted the far-right Colorado congresswoman, who only narrowly won reelection in the 2022 midterms following a recount.

Gun-loving Boebert has a long history of making wild, inflammatory statements.

And many critics responded with the same thought:

