Lauren Boebert’s Hot Take On Allergies And Vaccines Shredded As ‘Next Level Stupidity’

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared to try to mock vaccines with a tweet about allergies and people couldn’t believe it was real.

“As allergy season gets underway, I encourage everyone to take their allergy medicines so that my allergy medicines can work,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican tweeted on Wednesday.

“You know, it doesn’t work unless everyone takes it,” she added.

Critics, including Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), were quick to point out that allergies are not contagious.

The more people who receive vaccines, such as the ones developed to counter COVID, the more protection the community gains, others noted.

While it’s possible that Boebert may have been joking with her tweet, she does have form in postingridiculousclaimsonline.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

