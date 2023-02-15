Lauren Boebert Tried To Throw Shade At Rachel Maddow And Got A Stark Reminder

A tweet from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) criticizing the Biden White House got flipped back on her late Tuesday.

“Most of the Biden Regime learned about governing from watching (MSNBC anchor) Rachel Maddow and it really shows,” wrote the far-right congresswoman.

Critics reminded Boebert how Donald Trump’s administration, of which she was a huge fan, was at times almost in lockstep with Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Indeed, at one point Hannity even campaigned with Trump on stage.

The mocking of Boebert’s post came as her Democratic rival Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost to the lawmaker in the 2022 midterm election, announced he would run against her again in 2024.

