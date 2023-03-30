Lauren Boebert Makes A Splash With Weird Rant On Pee Laws

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) used up some of her time during a House committee meeting on Wednesday to ask a series of rambling questions on urinating in public.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker seemed to think she was setting up Washington, D.C., Council member Charles Allen on revisions to city laws that she said would decriminalize public urination.

Except, as Allen noted, none of that is true.

“Did you or did you not decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” Boebert demanded.

“No we did not,” Allen replied.

“Did you lead the charge to do so?” she pressed.

“No,” he said. “The revised criminal code left that as a criminal charge.”

“Did you lead the charge to decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” Boebert asked again.

“No Ma’am,” he said.

“Did you ever vote in favor of decriminalizing public urination in Washington D.C.?” she asked yet again.

Allen said the new code keeps public urination a criminal offense, but Boebert pressed on anyway, suggesting in multiple ways that peeing in public was decriminalized.

And each time, she got the same answer: It’s still a crime.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) later slammed the hearing for its “degraded, tawdry discourse” on public urination.

On Twitter, Boebert’s critics stepped in to tell her that line of questioning was all wet: