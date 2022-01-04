Lauren Boebert Jumps To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Defense Over Twitter Ban And It Doesn’t Go Well

Dr. Phil CBS

Man Says He’s Sick And Tired Of His Parents Treating His Wife Horribly Because Of Her Beliefs

"I feel like my mom does not accept my wife, Katrina, because I'm finally happy, and my mom is threatened by that," says Cory. "Katrina and I are a packaged deal, and my mom needs to get that through her head." Cory says he believes his mom, Tammy, dislikes Katrina because of her different beliefs. "I have no doubt in my mind that my mother hates Katrina being a witch," he says. "My mother believes that if you're not in church reading the Bible, and a good Christian, you're going to go straight to hell." Katrina says she's tried to get along with Tammy, but it hasn't worked out. She claims the last time she saw Tammy in person, she showed her her new gun and the target she was practicing on, which made her feel threatened. Tammy denies she threatened Katrina and says she showed Cory the new gun she received as a birthday gift after Mark brought it up. "I wish that I could get through to Tammy that I have pure love in my heart and good intention, but I don't know that she will ever see that," Katrina says. Cory and Katrina see Tammy and her husband, Mark, for the first time in over a year on Dr. Phil's stage.