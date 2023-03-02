Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was given a quick geography lesson on Twitter after she tweeted a U.S. map with some very notable omissions.

Boebert, who has embraced some QAnon conspiracy theories and called for the church to direct the government, wrote “sometimes a meme says it best” as she shared a contorted image of a map showing the Lower 48 states on a globe with nothing else but ocean.

“Map showing the only place my taxes should go to,” the image says:

Leaving aside the many ways U.S. dollars spent overseas can benefit the nation and allies as well as deliver humanitarian relief, the map itself leaves out millions of actual Americans. The map omits two U.S. states ― Hawaii and Alaska ― as well as part of Michigan and U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam.

Boebert’s critics chimed in: