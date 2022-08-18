Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson Set For Searchlight Film ‘Suncoast’ – The Hamden Journal

Searchlight has boarded Suncoast — a new film marking the feature directorial debut of Laura Chinn (Florida Girls) that will star Laura Linney (Ozark), Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness) and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) — The Hamden Journal can confirm.

The film going into production next month is a drama based on Chinn’s own life experience from the early 2000s. It follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amidst protests surrounding controversial medical cases.

Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the pic, based on Chinn’s 2022 Black List script. SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Manager of Creative Affairs Daniel Yu will oversee the project for Searchlight — reporting to development and production heads, DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Linney is a three-time Oscar nominee who recently landed a pair of Emmy noms as the co-executive producer and star of Netflix’s recently-wrapped crime drama series Ozark.

Also a three-time Oscar nom, Harrelson will next be seen in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness.

Parker starred in Tim Burton’s Dumbo and Lisa Joy’s Reminiscence and will next appear in HBO’s series adaptation of the video game, The Last of Us.

Linney is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Harrelson by Seven Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham; Parker by WME and Curtis Brown Group in the UK; and Chinn by 3 Arts Entertainment, Range Media Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.