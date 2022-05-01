Laura Ingraham’s Argument Against Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Goes Awry

Critics came for Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday after she argued against widespread student loan debt forgiveness with a tweet about her mother working into her 70s to pay for her to attend college.

“My mom worked as a waitress until she was 73 to help pay for our college, even helped with loan repayment,” wrote Ingraham, 58, a Dartmouth College and University of Virginia School of Law alum. “Loan forgiveness just another insult to those who play by the rules,” she added.

President Joe Biden campaigned on forgiving $10,000 worth of student loan debt per person. This week, he reportedly suggested he may again extend the pause on federal student loan payments. The Biden White House has also indicated an upcoming executive order to cancel some amount of individual debt.

Conservatives have railed against debt forgiveness.

Ingraham’s comments, however, prompted many detractors to point out the obvious flaw in her thinking: that her mother had to work far beyond retirement age indicated the student loan system was “shitty,” “broken” and in need of reform.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

