Laura Ingraham Names ‘The Real Accomplices’ In Buffalo Mass Shooting And We Can’t Even

Laura Ingraham on Monday ridiculously claimed that the non-right wing media were the “real accomplices” in the Buffalo, New York, mass shooting that left 10 people dead over the weekend. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host blasted Democratic efforts to restrict hate speech that incites the kind of violence perpetrated by the white suspected gunman who left a racist online manifesto before his attack on a supermarket.

She pointed to a Rolling Stone headline that read, “The Buffalo Shooter Isn’t A ‘Lone Wolf.’ He’s A Mainstream Republican.” The article explained how the accused killer embraced “the great replacement theory” that has become more common among conservatives (including Tucker Carlson at Fox News and top House Republican Elise Stefanik) and took the propaganda to its violently “logical conclusion.”

“The gonzo journalists at Rolling Stone say no, no, no, no, no, there are accomplices here: The Republicans,” Ingraham said indignantly. “It’s so weak, I don’t even want to talk about it tonight because it’s so predictable. It’s so lame, because the real accomplices are in the media. The media that are propping up an administration that has brought this country to its knees with policies making American families poorer every single day. And they’ve tried this tact so many times.”

She wasn’t finished.

Check out the rest of her rambling segment here:

Ingraham previously blamed the news media for police killings of Black people.

H/T Media Matters

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

