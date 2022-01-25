Laura Ingraham Imitates Kate McKinnon’s Impression Of Her And Reviews Pour In

Laura Ingraham on Monday broke out her impression of Kate McKinnon imitating her on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend ― and the Fox News host didn’t make a very good impression. (Watch the videos below.)

Critics convened on Twitter to roast the right-wing TV personality, telling her to stick to propaganda.

“This is more like Paul Gosar doing Kate McKinnon doing Laura Ingraham,” one person cracked.

“I like doing Kate McKinnon doing me, ’cause she’s kinda fun,” Ingraham said. She noted the “low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi” in her routine, and offered to go on “SNL” and impersonate the House speaker for free.

Fast forward to 49:25:

Former GOP Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a guest on “The Ingraham Angle,” said it was up to the likes of Ingraham to show that conservatives have a sense of humor.

According to many reviews, mission not accomplished:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…

undefined

undefined

undefined