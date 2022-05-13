Laura Ingraham Asks Why There Was No Hoarding Under Trump. Twitter Explodes.

Laura Ingraham asked with a straight face on Thursday why there was no hoarding under former President Donald Trump, prompting outraged people on Twitter to jog the Fox News host’s memory. (Watch the video below.)

Ingraham used the current baby formula shortage to assert her blatant falsehood. A recall by a major formula manufacturer has exacerbated an already stressed supply chain, prompting retailers to limit purchases.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced actions to mitigate the crunch, and outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has called on stores to impose restrictions “to prevent the possibility of hoarding.”

“We know that is an issue,” Psaki added in the clip Ingraham showed Thursday night.

Ingraham then asked with a smug cackle: “Why didn’t we have hoarding during the Trump administration?”

Her guests, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and conservative author Horace Cooper, heartily agreed.

Let us take you back in time, Laura, to the beginning of the pandemic, 2020. Under Trump.

We’ll let Twitter take it from here:

