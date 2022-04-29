Laundrie went on vacation knowing he killed Gabby Petito: suit

Gabby Petito’s family filed an amended lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents – claiming they went on vacation with their son, all while knowing he had killed the 22-year-old Long Island native and the whereabouts of her body, according to a local report.

The amended complaint was filed in Sarasota County after a judge there noted “procedural deficiency” in the suit originally filed in March by Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Notably, according to the report, the new lawsuit claims the Laundries took Brian to a Florida campground in September 2021 while knowing he had killed Gabby, the report states.

The suit claims the Laundries were also aware of the location of Gabby’s body, which was missing for nearly a month until authorities tracked it down in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

“While Gabrielle Petito’s family was suffering, the Laundrie family went on vacation to Fort DeSoto Park on September 6-7, 2021,” the suit states, according to the report.

“They went on vacation knowing that Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito’s parents were attempting to locate her,” it adds.

The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie claiming they took their son on a vacation knowing that he killed Petito. Instagram

The lawsuit also claimed Chris and Roberta Laundrie knew where Petito’s body was located. William Farrington

The suit does not provide evidence as to how they knew the Laundries knew the whereabouts of Gabby’s body, according to the report. Their attorney declined to comment in an email to The Post Friday.

On Sept. 19, Gabby’s body was found at the Wyoming campground. A medical examiner later ruled she’d been bludgeoned and strangled to death. The FBI did not directly say Brian murdered her, but they found he was the sole suspect in her demise.

Shortly after Brian returned to his parent’s home in North Port, Fla., he went missing inside of a massive nature reserve until his remains were found in late October. It was later determined he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement officers searching for Laundrie’s remains in Carlton Reserve on September 20, 2021. Dennis A. Clark

An attorney for the Laundries did not immediately respond.

Additional reporting by Gabrielle Fonrouge