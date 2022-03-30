Laundrie family wants civil suit over Gabby Petito’s ‘unfortunate’ death dismissed

Brian Laundrie’s parents claimed in a Wednesday court filing they were exercising their constitutional right to remain silent when they refused to speak to Gabby Petito’s parents and while her death is “unfortunate,” they’ve done nothing wrong, records show.

Attorneys for the embattled couple filed to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought by Petito’s parents earlier this month that alleges the Laundries helped their son cover up her death and knew where the slain Long Island woman was all along.

The suit claims the couple’s silence and refusal to help them track down their daughter caused emotional distress but attorneys for the Laundries said their arguments are “fatally flawed” and want the case thrown out with prejudice, which would prevent them from re-filing the claim.

“At its core, the Complaint is critical of the Laundries for ‘refus[ing] to respond to either Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, or law enforcement.’ However, compelling individuals to respond to inquiries by private citizens or law enforcement through a civil action like this would turn our entire constitutional system and the freedom afforded individuals in this country on its head,” the motion, obtained by The Post, states.

Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Instagram

“The [Petito family was] understandably fearful about what happened to their daughter and they would have been upset about their daughter regardless of anything the Laundries could have said. But that fear or sadness was not caused by the Laundries — it was an unfortunate, unavoidable part of the entire circumstances surrounding Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito.”

Steven Bertolino, a longtime family friend of the Laundries and their attorney, called the lawsuit “baseless and frivolous.”

“The Laundries have exercised their constitutional right to refrain from speaking and have relied on counsel to speak for them. This is not only common practice in our civilized community but it embodies the exercise of fundamental rights under the United States and Florida Constitutions,” Bertolino said.

“The Laundries’ rights are inalienable and the Laundries can never be liable for exercising their legal rights in a permissible way. Myself and my colleagues at Trombley & Hanes, who are representing Chris and Roberta Laundrie in this matter, are confident that the constitutional rights of all citizens of this country will be protected by the dismissal of this lawsuit.”

Gabby, an aspiring travel blogger, set off on a cross country road trip with her then-fiance Brian Laundrie last summer but in September, the young woman went missing and soon after, her partner returned home to Florida without her.

Joseph Petito, father of Gabby Petito, speaks to the media. John Minchillo/AP

Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, pauses as she answers reporters’ questions during a news conference in September 2021. John Minchillo/AP

The New York native’s parents begged the Laundrie family for help and claimed in their lawsuit they knew where Gabby was and were attempting to help Brian leave the country so he could avoid arrest.

On Sept. 19, Gabby’s body was found at a Wyoming campground and a medical examiner later ruled she’d been bludgeoned and strangled to death. While the FBI stopped short of directly saying Brian murdered her, they found he was the sole suspect in her demise.

Shortly after Brian returned to his parent’s home in North Port, Fla., he went missing himself inside of a massive nature reserve until his remains were found in late October. It was later determined he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.