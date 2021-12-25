Launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

Reuters

NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

(Reuters) -NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, built to give the world a glimpse of the universe as it existed when the first galaxies formed, was launched by rocket early Saturday from South America’s northeastern coast, opening a new era of astronomy. The revolutionary $9 billion infrared telescope, described by NASA as the premiere space-science observatory of the next decade, was carried aloft inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket that blasted off at about 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT) from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) launch base in French Guiana. The flawless Christmas Day launch, with a countdown conducted in French, was carried live on a joint NASA-ESA webcast.