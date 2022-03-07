Latoya Raveneau Inks Overall Deal With Disney – The Hamden Journal

Writer-producer-director Latoya Raveneau is expanding her relationship with Disney. The Rise Up, Sing Out EP and Proud Family revival series director has signed an overall deal to develop and produce animated projects with Disney Television Animation and 20th Television Animation, along with live-action content development. She also is developing a pilot at Disney Television Animation, under the leadership of Meredith Roberts, SVP/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television.

“We’re all delighted that Latoya chose Disney to be her creative home, and we’re looking forward to even more of her unique and inspired storytelling talent and a lasting relationship with her,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television.

Raveneau is currently directing Disney Television Animation’s revival series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+ and is executive producer with The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of the animated shorts Rise Up, Sing Out on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior. She was also screenwriter on Disney Junior’s upcoming musical series Eureka!

“Latoya is a rare and uniquely talented person who elevates everything she touches, and her creative sensibilities span stories for preschool, kids, families and adults,” said Roberts. She’s one of the most natural, talented storytellers I have ever encountered, and we are proud to be supporting her vision.”

‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’ Creatives Say Disney+ Revival Will “Lean Into The Truth Of The Stories We Wanted To Tell” – TCA

Raveneau will develop projects for 20th Television Animation, home to The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and others under the leadership of studio EVP Marci Proietto.

In addition to the The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney Television Animation produces Monsters at Work, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, Big City Greens, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, The Ghost and Molly McGee, among others.

Dedicated to representation and mentorship, Raveneau also is featured in a Disney Channel “Reimagine Tomorrow” interstitial, a conversation about role models with Yolanda Renee King, teen human rights activist and granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The segment was directed by B. Monet.

Raveneau began her professional career as a production assistant on Disney Junior’s Sheriff Callie’s Wild West and, since then, has worked as a writer, storyboard artist and director on multiple animated series. Her storyboard credits include Disney’s Miles From Tomorrowland and Puppy Dog Pals. She also served as a writer on the Netflix preschool series Super Monster and assistant-directed the Adult Swim series Final Space.

Raveneau has collaborated with Banff’s World Media Festival, Black Women Animate and ASIFA-Hollywood. In January 2021, she was honored with the Next Gen Award from the inaugural Black in Animation Awards.

Raveneau is repped by Matt Shichtman of The Gotham Group and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.