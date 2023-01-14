LaToya Jackson Pays Tribute to Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: ‘We Miss You’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: La Toya Jackson attends Gladys Knight’s 75th birthday party on October 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 05: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Latoya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law, Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley, who was married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and even appeared in his music video for “You Are Not Alone,” died on Thursday at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

“We miss you, Lisa,” LaToya, 66, wrote on Instagram. “You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me! I thank you for being so honest, courageous and explicit with your love.”

LaToya’s caption was backed by a slideshow featuring images of Michael and Janet Jackson with Presley, as it was soundtracked by “You Are Not Alone.” She also included a handful of hashtags, including “#GoneTooSoon” and “#TogetherAgain.”

LaToya isn’t the only Jackson remembering Michael’s former spouse. Tito, 69, shared a heartfelt Instagram post of his own, including an image of Michael and Lisa Marie posing together. “Such sad news, rest in peace Lisa Marie,” Tito shared. “Sending condolences and much love and light to the Presley family.”

The Michael Jackson estate also shared some words of remembrance on social media. On Instagram, Jackson’s official account shared a photo of Jackson with Lisa Marie, writing the family was “saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley.”

“Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together,” the post read. “Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.”

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson pose at the “Chateau de Versailles” on September 5, 1994 in Versailles, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson

Jackson and Presley wed in the summer of 1994 during a secret Dominican Republic ceremony. At the time, she confirmed their marriage weeks later by saying, “My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson.”

“I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife,” she said at the time. “I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

Presley met Jackson when she was just seven years old at one of her father’s concerts in Las Vegas, when MJ was still a member of the Jackson Five before launching his solo career. After sharing a memorable kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1994, Presley filed for divorce after two years of marriage in 1996.

“Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone’, and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together,” said John Branca, co-executor of Jackson’s estate. “Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment, resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. My deepest sympathies remain with Lisa’s family.”

Aside from her connection to the Jacksons and her own father, Presley had a music career of her own beginning in the early 2000s. She shared her debut album in 2003, and two more albums were released in the decade to follow. Presley’s final official release during her life came in 2018 when she sang a duet of her father’s “Where No One Stands Alone” along with his vocals, as part of his Where No One Stands Alone gospel compilation album.

“I’m carrying the torch, but it’s in my own way,” she told PopEntertainment.com in 2005. “It’s like what I said in my liner notes to my parents. We’ve all pioneered different roads. He had a huge road in the 1950s. It was very conservative and he shook everything up. That was a cross to bear and pissed a lot of people off and made a lot of people happy all at the same time.”