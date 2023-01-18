Latinx House Returns To Sundance – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Latinx House is coming back to the Sundance Film Festival.

First planting its flag at the last in-person Park City shindig in 2020, the Mónica Ramírez, Alexandra Martinez Kondracke, and Olga Segura founded gathering returns to Main Street for a series of events, panels, and activations over the 2023 fest’s opening weekend.

“We are thrilled to come back to Sundance to continue uplifting and celebrating all Latinx filmmakers that have worked so hard to get their movies made and now have an opportunity to share it with the world at the festival,” Waiting for the Barbarians producer Segura told The Hamden Journal after a two-year virtual pause. “Creating a space to build community and celebrate our achievements has always been one of our main goals. Our continued collaboration with Sundance is helping us build a bridge to create more opportunities for Latinx creators in the industry for many years to come.”

In what is looking like the most representation rich ever of the Robert Redford created SFF, the full public schedule for the 2023 Latinx House can be found here.

“The Latinx House returning to Sundance is a celebration of culture, pride, and creating a legacy,” added Ramirez. “The stories of the Latinx community are vital in sharing the American experience, and the ways our country has grown thanks to the contributions of Latinx people,” the attorney and activist went on to say. “The Sundance Institute has been a supportive partner of The Latinx House since our launch in 2020, and we plan to continue to work to share powerful stories, and remain in partnership to shine a light on representation, opportunity, and community, and build and deepen relationships.”

As a part of shining that light, the Latinx House has a trio of invite-only events that The Hamden Journal can reveal today — and at least one of them might get loud:

A Film Conversation with SORCERY (panel) – The Latinx House hosts a conversation with the team behind 2023 World Cinema Dramatic Competition feature SORCERY – with director and screenwriter Christopher Murray, producer Rocío Jadue, and actor Valentina Véliz. SORCERY tells the 19th century story of an Indigenous girl named Rosa who sets out for justice for her father by seeking help from the king of a powerful organization of sorcerers. [Saturday 1/21 12:30pm – 1:00pm MT]

Private premiere party for NEXT feature DIVINITY (Eddie Alcazar, director, and screenwriter; Steven Soderbergh, executive producer; and cast Stephen Dorff, Moisés Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, and Bella Thorne). [Saturday 1/21 10pm – 2am MT]

(Eddie Alcazar, director, and screenwriter; Steven Soderbergh, executive producer; and cast Stephen Dorff, Moisés Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, and Bella Thorne). [Saturday 1/21 10pm – 2am MT] Celebration and reception for the U.S. Documentary Competition feature GOING VARSITY IN MARIACHI (directors Sam Osborn and Alejandra Vasquez; and producers James Lawler, Luis A. Miranda Jr., and Julia Pontecorvo) hosted by Acura at Acura Festival Village. There will also be a performance from a local student Mariachi band. [Sunday 1/22 4pm – 6pm MT]

Tipped as a hot ticket for Sundance 2023, Going Varsity in Mariachi debuts January 22 in U.S. Documentary Competition. An acquisition title at the festival, Going Varsity was co-financed by Impact Partners, Luis Miranda’s Embeleco Pictures and Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content) Fifth Season is handling sales.

The Latinx House is open from January 20 – 22, while the 2023 Sundance Film Festival itself runs from January 19 – January 29.