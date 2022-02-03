Latin Boy Band CNCO To Make Acting Debut In Disney+ Miniseries ‘4 Ever’ – The Hamden Journal

Latin boy band CNCO are making their acting debut in the Disney+ miniseries 4 Ever, which recently began production in Miami. The series is set to air later this year in Latin America with other Disney+ markets to follow.

In 4 Ever, young musicians Andy (Christopher Vélez), Ian (Richard Camacho), Ciro (Zabdiel De Jesús), and Darío (Erick Brian Colón) meet by chance at a restaurant, where they get involved in an unexpected situation: a valuable guitar has just disappeared. To recover the guitar and return it to its owner they must put together a band.

Their mission is challenging because each musician is different. Andy is described as a demanding perfectionist, Darío is sensitive and romantic, and Ciro is distant and aloof. But it’s their passion for music that bonds as they embark on a journey that involves the promise of success.

Rounding out the cast are Carlos Ponce, Virginia Álvarez (Helena), Noemi Hopper (Sabrina), Laura Rosguer (Alicia), Jearnest Corchado (Helga), Sonya Smith (Paulina), Wendy Regalado (Teresa), Ricardo Becerra (Francisco), Mariano Chiesa (Oliver), Guido Massri (Julio De los Ríos), Yesika Glikman (Isabella Smith), and Christopher Navarro (Mateo).

With music at the heart of the 5-episode project, their fans, known collectively as #CNCOwners, can expect to hear three original songs in 4 Ever.

Vélez, Camacho, De Jesús, and Colón were also brought together in real life in a somewhat similar fashion to their characters. Each young musician competed and won a spot in the group via the Univision reality competition series La Banda—created by Simon Cowell and Ricky Martin— in 2015, alongside former member Joel Pimentel. The top prize was a 5-year recording contract with Sony Music Latin.

To date, the Latin Grammy nominees have amassed 7 billion video views, 5 billion streams, and countless fans—known collectively as #CNCOwners—all over the world.