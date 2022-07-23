latest updates as Jonas Vingegaard aims to seal maillot jaune

Filippo Ganna became to first rider to break the 50km/h mark for the 40.7km course – GETTY IMAGES

Swiss rolls over the line – well off the pace

Stefan Bissegger has completed his completed his race, but disappointingly for the Swiss rider he was 4min 10.01sec adrift of Filippo Ganna. Pretty much finished his Tour de France as he started it, and one suspects Bissegger will want to forget his afternoon.

Forza Italia!

Mattia Cattaneo makes it an Italian one-two at the top of the current standing after the Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl rider completed the course in 49min 24.91sec, but that’s a whopping 43.81sec down on clubhouse leader Filippo Ganna.

Mattia Cattaneo – GETTY IMAGES

Bissegger wobbles

Stefan Bissegger appears to have had a wobble. The Swiss was spotted sharing a bidon with, I think, Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ). Fairly certain that’s not normal in a top level time trial. Any pace Bissegger had appears to have fizzled out. Poor old Bissegger.

Ganna is the new stage leader

Filippo Ganna managed to catch four riders, the last of which – compatriot

Alberto Dainese (DSM) – set out six minutes before him, while monstering the final climb in the big ring. The world champion leads Mikkel Bjerg by 1min 41sec, that’s an average speed of 50.161km/h. Very impressive, but can it be beaten?

Ganna closing in on his finishing line

Interesting to not that Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) was, despite having to take that bike change earlier, fifth fastest at the first two time checks. Filippo Ganna is onto the final short climb and is out of his saddle, the rainbow bands are being cheered to the rafters by huge crowds who are lining the route to Rocamadour

Ganna gunning for glory

Filippo Ganna, who is hoping to win the first Tour de France stage of his career today, is motoring his way along this course and has already caught two riders – Andrea Bagioli (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) – who set out before him. The Italian was fastest at all three time checks and was 1min 9sec quicker than Mikkel Bjerg with 8.2km of his race remaining.

Filippo Ganna – AP

As it stands . . .

A number of big-name time trial specialists are currently out on the course, including world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), while Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), the three-time world Under-23 champion in the discipline, has set the fastest time of the day. Ganna and fellow Mattia Cattaneo (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), however, set the fastest time at the first of the three time splits after around 10km of the race. Bissegger, the Swiss who had a nightmare in the opening time trial in Copenhagen three weeks ago where he crashed in the rain at least twice, is having another bad day at the office and was, a few minutes ago, forced into taking a bike change. If there was no bad luck, Bissegger would have no luck at all!

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 20 of the 109th Tour de France, the 40.7-kilometre individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.

Before we have a very brief look at today’s stage, here’s my colleague Tom Cary with a re-cap of yesterday’s stage;

If there was one thing this thrilling edition of the Tour de France lacked, it was a local winner. In 2022, however, seemingly all things are possible. Particularly if you ride for Jumbo-Visma. Having all but secured the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys – Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert need only stay upright in Saturday’s penultimate day time trial and Sunday’s sprint finale in Paris to be sure of securing them – the crack Dutch squad on Friday managed to provide the host nation with their first winner at this year’s race. Christophe Laporte was the man to do it, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alberto Dainese (DSM) on the uphill drag into Cahors in the Occitanie region of southern France for what was the first Tour stage win of his career. Laporte’s win meant heartbreak once again for Britain’s Fred Wright. The south Londoner, who has gone close on a number of occasions in this race, was once again last man standing, having infiltrated a late three-man breakaway with 30km remaining. But Wright’s loss – he was passed with 500m remaining – was France’s gain. There have been only two editions in the entire history of the Tour, in 1926 and 1999, when the host nation has ended up with no winners and it felt as if the crowd was aware of that statistic as they roared Laporte home.

Champion elect Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader’s yellow jersey, for a ninth day running and leads by second-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by an almost unassailable 3min 26sec.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) mathematically secured the green jersey on Wednesday, but can break Peter Sagan’s modern-day record of points today if he finishes fifth or higher. Providing the Belgian completes the Tour in Paris on Sunday, he will seal the points classification.

After winning on Hautacam on Thursday, Vingegaard wrestled the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, off the shoulders of Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and will, assuming he finishes the next two stages within the time limits, will win the mountains classification.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what’s on today’s menu?

By modern-day standards, it is a long time trial course that should, in theory, suit the specialists. There are, however, a couple of short climbs towards the end – the final one into the clifftop village of Rocamadour being 1.7km long with an average gradient of around 7/8 per cent – that may bite. Riders such as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will start as favourites, but do not be surprised if one of the leading general classification riders – Vingegaard, Pogacar and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) – all of whom are very good time trialists are there or there abouts.

Tour de France 2022, stage 20 profile

The first rider down the starting ramp will be Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), the Australian who sits last in the general classification setting off at 12.05pm (BST), while race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) of Denmark will conclude the race a little under four hours later at 4pm. The first 82 riders down the starting ramp will set off with a 1min 30sec gap between themselves, thereafter two minutes will separate the competitors.

Follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage from 2pm (BST).