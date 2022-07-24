latest updates as Champs-Elysees awaits sprinters and Jonas Vingegaard

tour de france 2022 stage 21 live updates winner results – GETTY IMAGES

04:32 PM

95km to go

Jumbo-Visma’s remaining five riders – Tiesj Benoot, Sepp Kuss, Christophe Laporte, Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard – roll to the front of the bunch to get their photograph taken. Worth remembering that despite the relaxed appearance of the squad, they will be hoping to seal a seventh stage win today through Van Aert.

04:21 PM

102.5km to go

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), the popular Dutchman who we have not seen too much of at this year’s race, is spotted dangling off the rear of the pack. These riders are going so slow at the moment, my pal Jordan who rides with a basket on his handlebars while wearing a flappy jersey, could even keep up.

04:15 PM

105km to go

So relaxed is the mood in the peloton right now, Luke Rowe was able to drop back to the team car to pick up some sun cream. The Ineos Grenadiers rider stops at the roadside to apply said cream while giving the TV cameras a wave. The Welshman ‘s literally already on the beach.

04:11 PM

Gilbert ready to say ‘goodbye’ to the Tour

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), the veteran puncheur who is retiring at the end of the season, rolls towards the front of the slow-moving peloton to have a chat with fellow Belgian Wout van Aert.

04:09 PM

Incredible statistic

04:04 PM

Wiebes quotes from DSM

After winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes earlier, Wiebes said: “It’s amazing, the team did an amazing job. As a whole team we worked towards this moment, also all of the people working hard at headquarters, so I’m really happy with the win. It was a really chaotic and long sprint. We expected Marianne would do a long sprint but I was able to kick once more, so it’s nice to win. I was quite relaxed before the start, we did everything as normal, we saw it as a normal race. Of course I was a bit nervous towards the final but I’m really happy to finish it off. It’s special to wear the yellow jersey. I think the whole team deserved this after the amazing season we have already had. We’re ready for the next days now.”

04:01 PM

110km to go

Just heard that Michael Woods was a non-starter today after the Canadian tested positive for Covid, while his compatriot and Israel-Premier Tech team-mate Guillaume Boivin was also unable to line-up after he was feeling unwell. Basque rider Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), meanwhile, decided against completing his Tour to instead head home to compete in his hometown on Monday.

03:49 PM

115km to go

A three-man breakaway of leads the stage after Wout van Aert attacked from the flag, before he was joined by Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. . . but they are just playing around for the TV cameras.

03:46 PM

And they’re off!

Having tapped their way gently through the neutralised zone, the 21st and final stage of the men’s Tour de France is under way. . . and Wout van Aert attacks! Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) has been riding alongside Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who leads the young rider classification, with the rivals shooting the breeze.

AP – AP

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), dressed is the green jersey as leader in the points classification, was also at the front of the slow-moving bunch chatting to Simon Geschke (Cofidis), the German who is wearing the polka dot jersey on behalf of Vingegaard who actually leads the mountains classification. Geschke is looking a little sheepish and probably doesn’t really want to be in the spotlight, he worked really hard to win the polka dot jersey but lost it after failing to get into the breakaway on Thursday and was, by all accounts, distraught having lost the maillot à pois.

Simon Geschke – AP

02:36 PM

Wiebes wins opening stage at Tour de France Femmes!

Lorena Wiebes, the 23-year-old Dutchwoman who rides for German squad DSM, has won the opening stage at the Tour de France Femmes, the relaunched women’s edition of the Tour de France.

Lorena Wiebes punches the air in celebration after beating Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Élysées – AP

Wiebes, the in-form sprinter who won four stages at the recent Baloise Ladies Tour, a trio at last month’s Women’s Tour and all three at the RideLondon Classique back in May, later described her win on the most famous boulevard in cycling as ‘amazing’.

After swinging off the Place de la Concorde and onto the Champs-Élysées, Marianne Vos and her Jumbo-Visma team-mates appeared perfectly positioned with young British rider Anna Henderson positioned ahead of one of the best riders of all time. With Movistar’s Emma Norsgaard and Wiebes looming, Vos peeled off the wheel of Henderson before opening up her sprint from some distance out. Wiebes kept her nerve, however, and followed her own line before beating Vos on the slight uphill drag relatively comfortably. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) held on to take third.

The women’s peloton heads towards the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Élysées – GETTY IMAGES

“It’s incredible, the girls worked tirelessly for me. It was a very long sprint but I was expecting it as I was getting ready for Marianne Vos to go early,” said Wiebe. “I’m so happy. We’ve had a great season so far. I managed to accelerate one last time when Marianne was next to me.”

Alana Castrique, the 23-year-old Belgian who rides for Cofidis, was unable to complete the 81.7-kilometre opening stage of the eight-day race after she was taken away in an ambulance following a heavy crash.

Wiebes will take a 4sec lead over Vos into Monday’s second stage, the 136.4km run from Meaux to Provins, with Kopecky in third, six seconds off the pace. The race concludes next Sunday atop La Planche des Belles Filles.

02:10 PM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 21 of the 109th Tour de France, the 115.6-kilometre run from Paris La Défense to the Champs-Élysées.

Three weeks and two days after setting off from Copenhagen, the weary 138-man peloton will shortly be rolling out for one last time before later on this evening, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be crowned Tour de France champion and winner of the mountains classification, while the Dane’s team-mate Wout van Aert will secure the green jersey as winner of the points classification. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will be taking home his third successive white jersey as winner of the youth classification. All of the above, of course, is based on the assumption that all three riders complete the stage within the time limit, which barring some sort of disaster not seen before, befalls one of them.

Tour dde France 2022, stage 21 profile

The stage itself is a relatively benign looking affair, one that is often described as a processional day in the saddle. For casual observers it may look like just that, but don’t ever say that to a sprinter. With very few stages ending in what you would describe as a traditional sprint this year, today represents, perhaps more than ever before, a huge opportunity for the fast men. Having hauled themselves over the Alps and Pyrenees, the likes of Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will be desperate to challenge for the win, while Van Aert, who won on the Champs-Élysées a year ago, will also be one to watch out for. Interestingly, the finish line is in the same position as last year when race organisers moved it 300 metres up the road meaning it may suit somebody like Van Aert, Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) – the classics men able to hold a long sprint over rougher terrain. In fact, I would not be surprised if Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) had a crack today, though the south Londoner may be fatigued from two back-to-back big shifts in the saddle.

Prior to today’s stage, the women’s peloton got its eight-day Tour de France under way, racing over a 81.6km course from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Élysées. Unfortunately we are not live blogging the inaugural edition of Tour de France Femmes, but will be carrying daily race reports on the website so keep your eyes peeled.

Follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage from 3.45pm (BST).