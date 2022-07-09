latest updates after Geraint Thomas is caught up in early crash

Fred Wright (left to right), Mattia Cattaneo and Brent Van Moer – GETTY IMAGES

01:29 PM

Moscon abandons

Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan) is the latest rider to abandon.

01:28 PM

138km to go

South London’s Fred Wright added 20 points to his tally at the intermediate spring ahead of Frederik Frison, while Mattia Cattaneo was the third and final man from the breakaway over the line. A little over three minutes later, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came from behind in a four-man group to win the sprint for 13 points, pipping Wout van Aert, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) and Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl).

01:22 PM

O’Connor labouring

Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën), the Australian who finished fourth last year and arrived at this year’s race in fine form having taken the final step on the podium at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, has been spotted labouring towards the rear of the peloton. The 26-year-old has had a chastening Tour thus far and is already 13min 57sec down on race leader, his general classification ambitions already over, and there are murmurings that he may be considering packing his bags.

01:11 PM

147.5km to go

Following the early scare for a handful of general classification riders, things appear to have calmed down in the peloton. Tadej Pogacar is tucked in behind his team-mates who did a grand job yesterday of protecting the maillot jaune, but they are a man down today after Vegard Stake Laengen failed to make the start line having tested positive for Covid overnight. Likewise, Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) also tested positive and so joined the relatively short list of riders to have abandoned the race.

Tadej Pogacar – AP

12:56 PM

155km to go

Interesting to note that Jumbo-Visma appear to be monitoring the pace on the front of the peloton, but the three-man breakaway has increased its advantage out to 2min 51sec. Guessing the Dutch squad are thinking about making sure they are well positioned ahead of the intermediate sprint in Montrond in a little over 15km time. With three riders up the road, that means the first rider from the peloton can add 13 points to his tally in the race for the green jersey, which currently rests on the shoulders of their all-rounder Wout van Aert.

12:54 PM

Vermaerke abandons

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), the German climber who was in yesterday’s breakaway, was just spotted riding towards the rear of the peloton sporting a cut below his right eye. Kevin Vermaerke (DSM), the young American who was the first man to go down in the pile-up that resulted in an unlucky 13 riders hitting the deck, has abandoned. The 21-year-old crashed a few times in the first few days of the race, but has sadly now leaving his maiden Tour de France in the back of a team car.

12:42 PM

As it stands . . .

It has been yet another frenetic start to the stage and a three-man breakaway comprising Mattia Cattaneo (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Frederik Frison (Lotto-Soudal) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) lead by a slim margin of 45sec. There was a crash in the peloton that resulted in Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) hitting the deck. Romain Bardet (DSM) also went down and was spotted a couple of minutes ago receiving some attention from his team car. It looked like it was an issue with a shoe rather than any physical damage.

Full list of riders involved in that crash

Romain Bardet (DSM), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Albert Torres (Movistar), Martijn Tusveld (DSM), Kevin Vermaerke (DSM) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

10:10 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage eight of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 186.3-kilometre run from Dole to Lausanne.

Before we have a very quick look at today’s stage, here’s a few lines from Tom Cary‘s race report from yesterday’s stage that should, hopefully, get you in the mood for the second week of the Tour:

This Tour is really hotting up, both literally and metaphorically. Britain’s Adam Yates finished Friday’s sitting in front of reporters in an inflatable ice bath outside the Ineos Grenadiers team bus – far from standard practice – after a brutal, hot, sweaty, dusty ascent of La Planche des Belles Filles. What a race we have on our hands. On Thursday, after Tadej Pogacar’s imperious stage six victory, when the two-time winner snatched the yellow leader’s jersey for the first time this year, Sir Bradley Wiggins declared the 109th Tour “over”. He was not the only one thinking along those lines. Many felt that Friday – the first summit finish of the race – was a foregone conclusion. Pogacar was simply too strong. Well, the 23-year-old did eventually prevail. But, boy, was he pushed hard by Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard. Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), last year’s runner-up, attacked Pogacar on the final, gravelly section at the top of the climb – where the gradients are in well excess of 20 per cent – and it looked for a moment as if he had done enough. It took a superhuman effort from Pogacar to come around him right at the death.

Here are the highlights from another gripping day of racing. . . .

Today’s stage would appear perfect terrain for a breakaway, though the finale will suit a very particular type of rider: a puncheur, or if the group comes back together then it could be another stage for the general classification contenders. I’m thinking the breakaway may need to be quite a big one – at least 15 riders – composed of some strong baroudeurs in order to hold off the hungry chasing pack.

