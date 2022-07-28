Latest update on Ryan Jensen’s knee injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just two practices into training camp, and might have already lost one of their most important players to injury.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen went down during Thursday’s practice with a knee injury, and had to be carted off the field.

After practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gave as much of an update as he could.

“All I know right now is he went down with a knee,” Bowles told the media. “We’ll see when we go inside going forward and go from there.”

Jensen is expected to undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury, but a formal diagnosis might have to wait a few days.

“Right now, we feel terrible for Jensen,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht told the media after practice. “I don’t have any update on that [and] we won’t for some time. We have tests – some tests you have to wait a couple of days before you can get them. You have to wait for swelling and things like that to go down, so I don’t have an update on that other than that it was a knee injury and we’re hoping for the best, but we’ll have updates on that later.”

Jensen is back on a new three-year contract extension after spending the last four years with Tampa Bay, making the Pro Bowl last season.

