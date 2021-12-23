6 Chiefs earn spot in 2022 Pro Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get good news as they deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

For the second consecutive day, the team currently has no new positive test results according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This might not end up being the final situation, as we found out yesterday when Mike Remmers did go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Remmers is also on injured reserve and not part of the 53-man roster, so this could have been an oversight. It’s also possible that Remmers self-reported symptoms and was tested after the initial battery of tests.

In other news, the team continues to return players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Wednesday, WR Josh Gordon and LB Willie Gay Jr. were both officially activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. During Thursday’s portion of practice open to the media, DL Chris Jones was spotted back in action and participating, signaling that he has been officially activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fox 4 Kansas City photographer Don Proctor was among the first to report Jones’ return via his colleague Harold R. Kuntz.

Other’s such as Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope snapped some photos of Jones at practice.

The players currently remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list are as follows:

WR Gehrig Dieter (PS)

CB Charvarius Ward

TE Travis Kelce

K Harrison Butker

WR Tyreek Hill

TE Blake Bell

CB Rashad Fenton

LB Nick Bolton

RT Lucas Niang

DB Armani Watts

OL Kyle Long

WR Daurice Fountain (PS)

LB Darius Harris (PS)

These players all fall under the NFL’s new COVID-19 return-to-play protocols, meaning they need to receive one negative test result in order to be activated. Each player will need to receive that result before Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CT in order to be activated in time for the game on Sunday. Only one player, K Harrison Butker, has been ruled out due to vaccination status.

