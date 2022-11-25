Latest update on Bruins goalie’s upper body issue

Latest update on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark’s upper body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins recently welcomed goalie Jeremy Swayman back to the team after he missed several games with an injury.

On Friday, the Bruins lost a different netminder to injury.

Linus Ullmark had to exit Friday afternoon’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden with an upper body injury. Ullmark was shaken up 6:57 into the third period and skated to the bench and into the locker room after being looked at on the ice by medical staff.

Bruins set impressive NHL record by extending perfect home record

Swayman replaced Ullmark and stopped all six shots he faced as the Bruins earned a 3-2 comeback win in overtime.

The Bruins are saying Ullmark and right winger Craig Smith, who also left early Friday with an injury, are day to day.

“(Ullmark) and (Craig Smith) are both upper body. We think both will be day to day,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “They gotta get looked at.”

Montgomery also said Ullmark has his “range of motion” and that “we’re pretty confident he’s OK.”

Ullmark has arguably been Boston’s MVP over the first 21 games of the season. He has tallied a 13-1-0 record and leads the league with a .935 save percentage and a 1.96 goals against average.