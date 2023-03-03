latest times and updates from first session

Bahrain Grand Prix – Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain – March 3, 2023 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during practice – Reuters/Nir Elas

11:37 AM

FP1 – 54 mins remain

Alonso is currently the fastest man in the early stages, with a 1:35.048. Very early days, though. Verstappen and Stroll leave the pits for their first laps which means it’s just the two Mercedes drivers who are yet to get out there.

11:33 AM

FP1 – 57 mins remain

Everyone on track apart from Verstappen, Stroll and the two Mercedes cars.

11:30 AM

GREEN LIGHT: FP1 begins

And the first grand prix weekend of 2023 is under way!

I wouldn’t pay too much attention to how things stack up in the first session today but the second, under lights as tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race will be, will be one to monitor.

Alexander Albon is the first driver to leave the garage.

11:25 AM

A Red Bull lookalike, porpoising cures and McLaren woes – F1’s 2023 cars analysed

Telegraph Sport columnist and former F1 technical director Gary Anderson took us through the changes to the cars this year, from front to back. Read his full analysis of the grid here.

FP1 begins in just under five minutes.

11:21 AM

Lance Stroll will be racing for Aston Martin this weekend

Well, he’ll be taking part in the first practice session at least. He missed testing after sustaining an injury to his wrist/arm in a cycling incident. Felipe Drugovich took his place.

11:16 AM

Lewis Hamilton hints at testing FIA’s political statement ban in Bahrain

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion says he believes governing body’s ruling is 100 per cent wrong and nothing would stop him speaking out. Read more from Tom Cary here.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the Paddock prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 03, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain – Clive Mason/Getty Images

11:10 AM

Update on the Hamilton jewellery situation

The FIA are going to leave it alone. Having it drag on would have been, a pain, quite frankly.

We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device.

11:09 AM

Max Verstappen was asked where this year’s Red Bull was better than last year’s

“Everywhere,” he simply replies.

11:00 AM

Looks like the FIA are going to continue with their jewellery ban

This, from the Sun’s Ben Hunt.

Story continues

Every other driver has complied, but it reads:

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team has not confirmed for his driver Lewis Hamilton (44) in the submitted self-scrutineering sheet that he is complying with the requirement to not wear any jewellery, in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains or watches.

10:51 AM

A reminder on the 23 races that make up the 2023 season

10:46 AM

What are the driver line-ups this year?

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (1) and Sergio Pérez (11)

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Ferrari: Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)

Alpine: Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren: Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)

Haas: Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Nyck de Vries (21)

Williams: Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

10:14 AM

Good morning F1 fans

The 2023 Formula One season is nearly – and finally – upon us. We’ve had testing but that, really, doesn’t do a great deal for working out the competitive order. By the end of today we should have a better idea who leads the pack and who has ground to make up.

Of course, after last season and some of the hints we got in testing, we have some inkling. Red Bull will be hard to stop and look favourites, but if they are fastest, but by how much? You would worry if the gap was any larger than it was at the end of last year, but this is but one race. It does not mean that an big advantage early on will carry on throughout the season.

As for Red Bull’s greatest challengers, you would also expect it would be Ferrari and Mercedes, as was the case last year. Mercedes took a while – a very long while – to get their season going, only winning in the final race. The noises coming from Mercedes sound more optimistic than last year, but it doesn’t seem like they think they will have a race-winning car at the very start of the season.

Ferrari, on the other hand, have a new team principal, Frederic Vasseur. They at least did mount a title challenge last year, but it petered out early on. Their car is a fundamentally quick one, but they were arguably the third slowest team as the season ended.

Ferrari team principle Frederic Vasseur during practice day of the Bahrain Grand Prix – David Davies/PA Wire

It might be a bit of a stretch to expect any team outside of the big three to break into it this year. Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes scored all but one of the podium slots in 2022. Yet there has been some talk (or hype) around Aston Martin. Alpine too could be a candidate to disrupt the big three.

McLaren, who had threatened in recent seasons, struggled in pre-season and will start on the back foot. How bad will it be for them? 2022 started off pretty badly here (finishing 14th and 15th) but it did improve.

As for the other sub plots to watch out for? Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell at Mercedes will be one. Hamilton was beaten by his younger compatriot last year but has never suffered that fate two seasons in a row. Of course, it would be interesting if they were both fighting for the championship, but that hope may be a bit too much to ask.

Anyway, first practice gets under way at 11.30am GMT and lasts for an hour with the second session running from 3pm-4pm under lights in Bahrain. We will be here for all of the updates.