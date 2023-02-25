Latest scores and updates from opening event in Mayakoba

LIV Golf returns for its second season as the action gets underway at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

The rebel tour caused a stir last year when it controversially broke away from the PGA in golf’s civil war, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood returning to LIV for the 2023 season.

The likes of Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were added ahead of the second campaign of the Saudi-backed series, after former world No 1 Johnson took home more than $35 million in his debut season, triumphing in the individual and team championships.

There are new teams and new names this time around as LIV Golf returns, but the series is set to be just as controversial as last time out. Follow live scores and updates from the opening event in Mayakoba, below.

LIV Golf LIVE leaderboard: Latest scores from Mayakoba 2023

Is LIV Golf on TV?

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK, but viewers can watch the coverage for free via the newly-launched LIV Golf Plus app and LIV Golf Plus website.

LIV has signed a TV deal with The CW network in the United States. The first round of action will be available on The CW App through smart TVs and mobile devices, with login or subscription is required to watch. The second and third rounds will be available on The CW, as well as the app.

How much is the prize money?

The prize money for 2023 is up 63 percent to $405 million.

Each LIV Golf event will have a purse of $25 million – $20m for the individual event and $5 million for the team event. The Team Championship will have $50 million up for grabs. In addition to the 14 LIV Golf events, there are 11 international series, each boasting a $5 million purse.

The individual winner of each event will take home $4 million, while the winning team adds $3 million – $750,000 per player. Last place, 48th, in the individual standings will still take home $120,000.

The winning team from the Team Championship takes home $16 million, or $4 million per player.

What is LIV Golf?

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

LIV Golf is the breakaway league fronted by two-time Open champion Greg Norman as chief executive and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The PIF has invested unprecedented sums of money into the sport, both for players to sign up and also purses for each event, attracting condemnation from human rights charities such as Amnesty International.

The new competition rules and format bring a fresh look to golf, with the team aspect emerging as its unique selling point.

There will be 12 teams and 48 players in each field, with the tournament played over 54 holes and three days – rather than the traditional 72 holes and four days. There is no cut, unlike the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, while LIV Golf also added the shotgun start, which they say promotes faster play with groups starting at different holes across the course and playing it in different orders.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

