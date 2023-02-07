Latest on Patrick Mahomes, other stars

Latest on Patrick Mahomes, other injuries for Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

And then there were two.

After 271 regular season games, six wild card contests, four divisional round tilts and two conference championship games, the remaining two teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to be as healthy as possible for the Super Bowl.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, they are looking to get Patrick Mahomes rested over the next week. The NFL MVP frontrunner suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars and even exited that contest for a stretch. He played the second half of that game and pushed through the injury in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles had all 22 starters available for their NFC Championship Game demolition of the San Francisco 49ers. One of those starters exited the game and did not return, but it is looking like he should be able to suit up in Arizona.

Here’s a look at notable injuries heading into the Super Bowl. Check back in to see whether or not these players will suit up in Arizona on Feb. 12:

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles