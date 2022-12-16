Latest on Canucks’ Bo Horvat, Oilers targets

The Bo Horvat trade rumors continue to evolve. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

A pair of western Canadian teams appear to be in the thick of the NHL’s trade market, including the Vancouver Canucks, whose presumptive sell-off may not be written in stone after all.

A recent report from Pierre LeBrun in his latest rumblings article at The Athletic divulged that top trade candidate Bo Horvat may not be a foregone conclusion to be dealt for a package of picks and/or prospects.

Notably, LeBrun’s report runs contradictory to much of the widespread industry speculation surrounding the pending free agent, who many expect to be a piece used to kickstart a rebuild on Canada’s Pacific Coast.

The Canucks, to this point in the season, have largely disappointed, as uneven play and controversy behind the bench have them out to a middling 13-13-3 start and outside the playoff picture.

LeBrun shared that the team could be eyeing an ever-elusive and difficult to define “hockey deal” for their captain, perhaps signalling that management believes in the potential of a playoff appearance.

Shockingly, Canucks brass may have a point. Despite their middling record, a weak Western Conference has them just three points back of Colorado for the final wild-card spot, though the Avalanche hold a game in hand.

To Vancouver, that reported hockey deal would ideally involve the team acquiring either a centerman or a defenseman ready to play in the NHL this year, leading to speculation that a sign and trade could be in the works for a potential deal.

Oilers searching for blueline help

Lebrun also reports that the Edmonton Oilers have been active in recent weeks searching for an additional defenseman to slot into a group desperate for some help.

Edmonton ranks a putrid 26th league-wide in goals against. While the team’s goaltending has been the primary culprit, highlighted by a miserable .898 team save percentage, the team’s 22nd-ranked expected goals-against rate at 5v5 shows that there are cracks in the foundation.

The two names in particular reportedly of great interest to general manager Ken Holland include Anaheim’s John Klingberg, a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal’s Joel Edmundson, who has one additional year remaining.

Story continues

Edmundson in particular, LeBrun suspects, is the name that the Oilers could pursue heavily. The 29-year-old’s defensive reputation around the league, combined with his additional team control, reportedly makes him a much neater fit into a team that continues to seek out its defensive identity. Edmundson has one year remaining on his deal after this season and carries a cap hit of $3.5 million.

More from Yahoo Sports