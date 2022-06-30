Latest news, rumors and buzz as free agency opens

With the draft in the rearview, the NBA offseason continues apace with the league now getting ready for free agency.

The free agency moratorium set to open Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, the negotiating period during which free agents and teams can begin discussing and agreeing on contracts. Players cannot officially sign new deals until 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.

Few teams — and fewer contenders — have the salary cap space to offer max contracts, and not many players in this year’s free agent class can command such a deal. Still, this is the NBA, and the league always finds a way to produce fireworks (Happy 4th of July!) around free agency. It won’t be a surprise to see more of the same this summer.

Who will be on the move for the 2022-23 season? Who will make the biggest splash? Stay with USA TODAY Sports’ NBA crew for the latest news and buzz from around the league as teams begin to strike deals with the biggest names on the market.

Portis re-signing with Milwaukee

Bobby Portis is getting the big contract he hoped for when he declined his player option for 2022-23. Portis has agreed to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $49 million deal. He declined his option Wednesday in the hopes of landing a lucrative long-term deal, and the bet on himself paid off. The 6-10 forward has been a key rotation player for the Bucks the past two seasons, including during their run to the 2021 title.

Durant requests trade hours before free agency opens

Kevin Durant sent shockwaves around the NBA in the hours leading up to free agency when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The request opens up the possibility for a team to make a major move for Durant, which could yield a significant return on assets for the Nets.

Phoenix and Miami are two of Durant’s preferred destinations, according to Yahoo and ESPN.

FULL STORY: Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets

Who are the top free agents available?

1. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (unrestricted): One of the game’s elite shooters and scorers, LaVine is in line for a max deal of five years and about $212 million from the Bulls or four years and about $157 million from other teams.

Story continues

Zach LaVine is averaging 25.2 points on 47.4/39.2/83.4 shooting percentages over the last four seasons.

2. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (unrestricted): Harden was expected to exercise his $47.3 million player option but elected to decline it to reportedly work on a new deal with the Sixers that would give the team more financial flexibility.

3. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards (unrestricted): Beal declined his $36.4 million player option in a move widely expected to clear the three-time All-Star to re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max deal. But could he finally change his mind and look to play elsewhere?

4. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (restricted): The situation appears to have soured in Phoenix after the Suns elected not to extend Ayton last offseason when they had the chance. Still only 23, Ayton will have suitors, but the Suns can still match any offer.

5. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets (restricted): Coming off a career year, Bridges is set for a substantial raise after he and the Hornets couldn’t reach terms on an extension before last season.

6. Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks (unrestricted): Brunson is also set for a big pay raise after a breakout season, and the Knicks are expected to make a big offer. But look for the Mavs to made every effort to re-sign Brunson.

FULL LIST: Best free agents available in 2022 offseason

Player option decisions impact free agency landscape

On the eve of NBA free agency, a pair of superstars declined the player options on the final years of their contracts to become unrestricted free agents.

However, teams with money to spend probably shouldn’t get their hopes up about signing James Harden or Bradley Beal to a big, splashy contract once free agency opens. Both appear likely to return to their old teams.

Wednesday was the deadline for Harden, Beal and others to make decisions on their player options ahead of free agency. Harden declined his $47.3 million option to reportedly work with the Sixers on a new deal that would give the team more financial flexibility to make improvements to the roster this offseason. Beal declined his $36.4 million player option in a move widely expected to clear the three-time All-Star to re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max deal.

FULL STORY: What Harden and Beal decision mean for free agency

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA free agency tracker: Latest news, rumors, buzz and signings