Latest news on players, teams as tampering window opens

The NFL’s annual spending spree is almost here.

Free agency is set to officially kick off Wednesday with the beginning of the new league year, but the tampering window – in which teams can make contact with players’ representatives – opens Monday at noon ET. The market could quickly take shape with players coming to unofficial agreements with their suitors. And if the past week of eye-opening trades was any indicator, a flurry of moves could be forthcoming sooner rather than later.

Check back with USA TODAY Spots often throughout Monday and the entire week for all the latest news and buzz on the free-agent market and what deals could be materializing:

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up with teammate Ryan Jensen #66 before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Before the deals start flying in, it’s time to make some bold predictions.

USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Jones takes a look ahead to the action and sees a few big developments brewing. Among them: The Los Angeles Chargers look to be big spenders, with New England Patriots star cornerback J.C. Jackson and former Seattle Seahawks great Bobby Wagner among their possible targets.

Check out the full story for the rundown of what could happen.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Tom Brady effect already taking place?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their star quarterback back in the saddle. Now, it’s time to get their potential free agents back.

After Brady announced Sunday that he would reverse course on retirement and rejoin the Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season, Tampa Bay turned its focus to a rash of free agents set to hit the open market.

One big piece is already in place, as Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen locked into a three-year deal Sunday night.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Jordan Whitehead, offensive guard Alex Cappa, running back Leonard Fournette, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston are among the starters who could head elsewhere if the cap-squeezed Buccaneers can not convince them to join Brady.

– Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Cardinals keep Zach Ertz in the fold

The Cardinals retained a big part of their offense on Sunday, announcing that they have agreed to terms ahead of this week’s free-agency signing period with tight end Zach Ertz on a three-year contract extension.

According to NFL Media, the deal is worth $31.65 million overall, including $17.5 million in guaranteed salary.

Ertz’s return could be just the start of a handful of potential moves by the Cardinals to re-sign some of their unrestricted free agents ready to hit the market on Wednesday when the NFL’s new league year begins.

Other top free agents the club might be close to bringing back include running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds, backup quarterback Colt McCoy and possibly wide receiver Christian Kirk, although he likely will command a huge payday on the open market.

– Bob McManaman, AZcentral

Bills bring back speedy receiver

The Buffalo Bills and Isaiah McKenzie have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, keeping the wide receiver off the free agent market.

The deal is worth up to $8 million total, per multiple reports, quite an upgrade after he played the previous two seasons in Buffalo for about $2 million.

Bringing back McKenzie, who can play in the slot, might be an indication that the Bills will be moving on from the higher-priced Cole Beasley who would count $7.6 million on the salary cap in 2022.

McKenzie originally joined the Bills from Denver in 2018 and began to get meaningful playing time in 2019. That year he caught 27 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed 8 times for 49 yards, prompting the Bills to sign him for 2020.

– Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

