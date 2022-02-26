It is an annual tradition for the Alabama Crimson Tide, to see just how many of their former players will be selected in the NFL draft.

This year they could see a player go No. 1 overall with offensive tackle Evan Neal. The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock and fortunately for that organization they don’t need a quarterback, they need to protect him.

Neal fits the bill of a team need while also being among the best players available at the top of the draft. Another top player to be considered on day one is wide receiver, Jameson Williams.

He burst onto the scene in Tuscaloosa after leaving Ohio State. He led the way for the Tide on offense as he racked up 1,572 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns. Once he is healed up from his torn ACL, Williams will be a problem for NFL defenses to figure out.

We breakdown each selection in the latest mock from Draft Wire as six Alabama players get picked in the three-round exercise:

Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

No. 1 Overall: Jacksonville Jaguars

This year’s draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut top prospect, so the Jags will focus on their biggest need, which is protecting Trevor Lawrence. North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu could also get strong consideration here, but Neal still feels like the more likely blocker to take the top spot.

Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 28 Overall: Green Bay Packers

If Davante Adams heads elsewhere in free agency, the Packers will need a new No. 1 target, regardless of who is throwing the passes. Williams would be long gone if not for a torn ACL in the national title game, but once he’s back to full strength, he should prove to be a huge steal this late.

John Metchie III, Wide Receiver

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 47 Overall: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts could be looking for a new quarterback if they decide to move on from Carson Wentz. Regardless they need weapons on the outside and John Metchie III fits the bill.

Christian Harris, Linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 54 Overall: New England Patriots

In this mock Harris joins his former quarterback Mac Jones with the New England Patriots. He could be a new foundation piece in the middle of that defense for Bill Belichick.

Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Line

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

No. 70 Overall: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags need plenty of help on both sides of the ball. Mathis joins Neal as selections for Jacksonville as they look to build a winning team around quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Josh Jobe, Cornerback

(AP Photo/John Amis)

No. 89 Overall: Buffalo Bills

The Bills have one of the top offenses in the NFL, they just need to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Their top cornerback last year missed most of the season with an injury. Jobe gives them depth and a chance to climb the ladder.

