Latest injury news on Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

The Kings are in Minneapolis for a two-game set against a Minnesota Timberwolves squad that has played well recently despite the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Kings (27-20) are third in the Western Conference despite losing two of their last three games. The Timberwolves (26-25) have won four of five and 10 of 14 since Jan. 2 to move into a tie with the Golden State Warriors for seventh in the West.

Towns has been out since Nov. 28 due to a right calf strain. According to Dane Moore of “The Dane Moore Podcast,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch recently said there is “no timetable” for Towns’ return.

The Timberwolves will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night in Minneapolis. Rudy Gobert was listed as questionable against the Grizzlies, but he was cleared to play, posting seven points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots in 31 minutes.

Towns has averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games this season. Anthony Edwards is averaging a team-high 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

This will be the first of four games between the Kings and Timberwolves this season. Minnesota will come to Sacramento on March 4 and March 27.

The Kings are coming off a disappointing 113-95 loss to the Toronto Raptors as they open a seven-game road trip. They will play two in Minnesota, one against the San Antonio Spurs, one against the Indiana Pacers and one against the New Orleans Pelicans before concluding the trip with a two-game set against the Houston Rockets.

Kings at Timberwolves

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Target Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -3.0

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Timberwolves: Not yet submitted.

Upcoming schedule

Jan. 28 at Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan. 30 at Minnesota Timberwolves

Feb. 1 at San Antonio Spurs

Feb. 3 at Indiana Pacers

Feb. 5 at New Orleans Pelicans