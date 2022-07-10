latest cycling updates as race enters the Alps

tour de france 2022 stage 9 live updates results – GETTY IMAGES

01:14 PM

126.5km to go

A number of riders were spotted struggling earlier – Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) – but they have managed to get back into the peloton. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), meanwhile, had a nasty looking crash earlier picking up some road rash for his troubles. The Canadian will be smarting from that this evening and will, no doubt, struggle sleeping.

01:04 PM

Van Aert extends lead in points classification

It was entirely predictable, but he still had to do it. Wout van Aert rolled through the intermediate sprint in Semsales uncontested to add 20 points to his tally and extend his lead in points classification. Barring any crashes or illness, it is very much looking like the Belgian will be taking home the green jersey a fortnight from now.

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

It has been a fast start to the stage, with the riders making the most of the carpet-smooth roads so common to Switzerland. Interesting to note that Ineos Grenadiers have, thus far, been fairly active sending Jonathan Castroviejo and Dylan van Baarle up towards the head of the field. Castroviejo actually went over the first climb of the day, the category four côte de Bellevue, first to open his account in the mountains classification.

Fans cheer on the riders – GETTY IMAGES

Once beyond the côte de Bellevue, a strong-looking 15-man group formed at the front. Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM), Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Bob Jungels (Ag2r-Citroën), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guy Niv (Israel-Premier Tech), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Luis León Sánchez (Bahrain Victorious), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) currently lead the stage by 1min 38sec. The highest placed rider on the general classification in that breakaway is Urán at 3min 24sec, so that cause concern for some.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), perhaps thinking about taking some points at the intermediate sprint, attacked off the front of the peloton taking with him five others – Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-Citroën), Ion Izagirre (Cofidis), Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) – to increase that group to make it 21-strong.

By the way, there were three non-starters today with Kasper Asgreen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) all abandoning. Asgreen hobbled out of the race having failed to recover from a knock to the knee at the recent Tour de Suisse, while Guerreiro has a non-Covid-related illness. Martin, however, has Covid with the Frenchman joining the long list of riders to have tested positive. I heard from colleague Tom Cary a short while ago, he said the dreaded Covid was the main subject of discussion around the team buses this morning.

09:00 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage nine of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 192.9-kilometre run from Aigle to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil.

The race finally heads in to the Alps this afternoon, but before we have a look to see what’s up for grabs let’s see what my colleague Tom Cary had to say about yesterday’s stage.

The stage itself was notable for a big early crash which brought down many of the race favourites, including Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). Both were able to remount their bikes. Kevin Vermaerke of DSM and Astana Qazaqstan’s Gianni Moscon were not so fortunate. There was also a bizarre moment later in the stage when Groupama-FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot crashed on the descent of the Col de Pétra Félix got up only to be smacked in the face by the arm of a Trek-Segafredo team helper passing drinks to his team’s riders from the roadside. After Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) was reeled in Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint for the line from Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), with Pogacar third, claiming another four bonus seconds to stretch his lead in the general classification to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). Tom Pidcock led the Ineos Grenadiers contingent over the line in 10th, with Thomas just behind in 11th and Yates in 18th place, with all three retaining their positions in the top 10 of the general classification.

Van Aert added 61 points to his tally in the race for the green jersey to tighten his vice-like grip on that particular garment, leading Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) by a whopping 115 points.

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) managed to keep top spot in the mountains thanks to Pogacar finishing no higher than third yesterday and will wear polka dots for a seventh successive day.

Pogacar also leads the young rider classification, but his white jersey will be worn by Britain’s Pidcock. Must say, I think somebody’s suggestion – I believe it was a viewer who contacted Daniel Lloyd of GCN+ fame (and a former Cervelo Test Team rider) – that a rider can only win the competition once was not a bad idea.

So, what’s on today’s menu?

Following a flat start the the stage, the bulk of the day will see riders battling with gravity as they gain 3,700 metres in vertical elevation over four categorised climbs –

Côte de Bellevue, Col des Mosses, Col de la Croix and Pas de Morgins – before a short 4km drag to the line that should not test the riders too much. In fact, the uphill finale could probably be raced in the big ring.

Historically, you would look at a stage like this and say it was ideal breakaway territory, but such is the appetite of the modern-day Cannibal that is Pogacar, who knows? Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) or Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) may fancy their chances in a breakaway, or is this an opportunity for Ineos Grenadiers to make those numbers start paying?

Having lost Vegard Stake Laengen ahead of yesterday’s stage, UAE Team Emirates are already a man down and Marc Hirschi appears to be half the rider he was when he burst on to the scene back in 2020. Should someone like Daniel Martínez attack early on, or get himself into the breakaway, then Pogacar’s already weakened team would be forced to chase. For this strategy to work, it may require some collaboration with Jumbo-Visma, but I think somebody has to do something sooner rather than later if they want to test Pogacar’s resolve. Sitting, waiting and watching rarely pays dividends, if Ineos Grenadiers really want to challenge then they need to start investing, and where better to start than the first proper day in the mountains? All that said, I really wouldn’t be surprised if we were to see yet another stage win for Pogacar.

And finally, the weather . . .

Follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage from 1pm (BST).